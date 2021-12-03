Tokyo [Japan], December 3 (ANI/ Sputnik) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has hit the southeastern part of Japan's biggest island of Honshu, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on Thursday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the prefecture of Wakayama, at a depth of 20 kilometers (over 12 miles). The tremors were felt in 23 prefectures, including those on the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster (ANI/Sputnik)

