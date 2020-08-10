Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 10 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the Southwestern region of the African continent on Sunday (Local time).

"Prelim Magnitude 5.6 earthquake southwest of Africa Aug-09 23:42 UTC," tweeted the US Geological Survey (USGS) about southwest of the continent.

Also Read | France's Presidency Confirms Killing of Six French Nationals by Gunmen in Niger: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

The quake occurred at 23:42 UTC on Sunday at a 10 km depth.

Earthquakes in the region are somewhat rare though they are frequently experienced in certain parts of the West Indies; but an earthquake of deep focus in this region is certainly a more rare occurrence, if not entirely without precedent. (ANI)

Also Read | BBC Issues Apology After Flak For Using Racial Slur in Report on Attack Against Black NHS Worker in Bristol.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)