Paris [France], December 9 (ANI): Five emergency responders were killed in a helicopter crash during a search and rescue operation in the French Alps, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (local time).

CNN quoted Macron as saying in a tweet that one person who was injured in the crash, which took place in the Savoie department, is "fighting for their life."

While three of the victims were members of the French Air Rescue, two were from the CRS Alps.

Pascal Bolot, a Savoie official, was quoted as saying at a press conference on Tuesday night that the pilot of the crash was being evacuated in "difficult condition."

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

