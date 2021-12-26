Brasilia, Dec 25 (AP) Five people were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire while celebrating Christmas on a soccer field in the northeastern city of Fortaleza early Saturday, according to the Ceara state Public Security Secretariat.

According to the agency's press office, three people have been arrested. Local news media say the crime may have been motivated by a feud between criminal factions.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Afghanistan.

Authorities said only two of the victims had been identified: One is 21 and the other 26 years old and both had a police record for crimes including criminal association, illegal firearms, receiving stolen goods, and disturbing the peace. (AP)

Also Read | China Donates Winter Clothes, Blankets to Afghanistan as Humanitarian Aid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)