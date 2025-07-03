Lahore, Jul 3 (PTI) At least 50 people have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province for attempting to incite sectarian tensions during Muharram by posting "hate speech" on social media, police said on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued directives on Thursday for a crackdown on those involved in spreading hateful content on social media.

“Those found involved in spreading hateful content on social media should be arrested forthwith,” the CM said and directed the authorities to ensure a complete ban on arms display, displaying banners, posters and wall-chalking throughout the province.

The arrests have been during the last two days for posting hateful content on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram to fan sectarianism during the holy month of Muharram, police said.

She also directed to arrest of those violating the ban on flying drones during Muharram.

