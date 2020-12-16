Manila, December 16: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 04:52:00 IST.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

