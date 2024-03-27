Suva, March 27: An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Suva in Fiji during the early hours of Wednesday (local time), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 10 km and the epicentre was 591 km South-West of Suva in Fiji. Earthquake in Fiji: Quake of Magnitude 6.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Suva

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 27-03-2024, 06:58:17 IST, Lat: -21.21 & Long: 173.85, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 591km SW of Suva, Fiji," said the NCS in a post on X.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

