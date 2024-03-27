An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale struck Suva, the capital of Fiji, early this morning at 6:58 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremor’s epicenter was located in Suva, one of the most populous cities in Fiji. As of now, there are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Hits East Java.

Earthquake in Fiji

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Suva, Fiji, at 6.58 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/cLdmheP49I — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)