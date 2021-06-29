Jakarta [Indonesia], June 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Six people were killed as a passenger ship with dozens of people on board went down in the water off Bali Island of Indonesia on Tuesday and the evacuation has been underway, a rescuer and a senior police officer said.

The KMP Yunice ship with 41 passengers and 15 crew members sank before reaching its destination of Gilimanuk seaport in Bali on Tuesday evening, Head of Operation Affairs of Search and Rescue Office in East Java Province I Wayan Suyatna told Xinhua via phone.

"Six people were killed, including three males and three females," Head of District Police Office in Gilimanuk of Bali I Ketutu Gede Adi Wibawa told Xinhua via phone.(ANI/Xinhua)

