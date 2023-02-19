Naypyidaw [Myanmar], February 19 (ANI): Nine Indian nationals, who were victims of job offers by transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar, were repatriated on Saturday, according to the Embassy of India in Yangon, Myanmar.

"Embassy today repatriated 9 Indian nationals who were victims of job offers of transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar. They left Yangon for Kolkata from where they would go to their respective native places," tweeted India in Myanmar.

The Indian Embassy appreciated the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts.

"So far, around 300 Indian nationals have been rescued. While we continue our efforts for securing the release of the remaining Indian nationals, we reiterate advisories against falling prey to job offers by transnational crime syndicates," tweeted India in Myanmar.

Earlier, in an advisory to Indian citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs had cautioned IT-skilled youth who were the targets of such fake job rackets.

More than 160 Indian nationals have been rescued so far, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.

Earlier in October, India rescued around 45 Indians trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.

The information was shared by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi who reiterated that India has been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.

The spokesperson further stated that the details of agents allegedly involved in this job racket have been shared with relevant authorities in various states in India for appropriate action.

Notably, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia. The Indian Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there.

"Sincere gratitude to all the agencies for ongoing cooperation in rescuing Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia," tweeted India in Cambodia.

Bagchi further warned Indian citizens to cross-check before accepting dubious employment offers overseas and apply extreme caution against such jobs.

The victims were reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions. (ANI)

