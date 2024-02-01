Dubai [UAE], February 1 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club will host the 31st edition of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on Saturday, February 17.

The championship will be held over a distance of 2.2 kilometres, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The tournament will witness the participation of over 100 horses competing in seven races across various categories and distances, making it one of the most significant purebred Arabian horse race events held at the Abu Dhabi racetrack.

Eng. Ali Al Sheibah, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, lauded the continuous support and attention of the UAE's leadership for purebred Arabian horses, leading to the promotion, prestige, and international development of related races.

"This championship reflects the unique spirit of equestrian sports and serves as a platform to enhance the stature of purebred Arabian horses and their noble legacy linked to our community's values, alongside our steadfast commitment to promoting its rich racing heritage. Owners will race their best horses, ridden by elite riders, in a race where everyone seeks to win the coveted title," he said. (ANI/WAM)

