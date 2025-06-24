Dhaka, Jun 24 (PTI) A top official of Bangladesh's anti-corruption body on Tuesday said action against Tulip Siddiq, niece of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, will be taken after consulting with Interpol.

"Tulip Siddiq is a warrantee and an absconder," Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen told media persons at the headquarters of the anti-graft body in the city's Segunbagicha area. He said that actions will be taken against her after consulting with the Interpol.

His comments come a day after Siddiq accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh of orchestrating a “smear campaign” to damage her reputation.

London-based Siddiq, who represents the UK capital's Hampstead and Highgate constituency for the governing Labour Party, resigned as Treasury minister earlier this year after allegations of corruption against her family engulfed her following ACC's investigations.

State-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted Momen as saying: "It is not expected that the case would be settled after getting letters from her. One should face in the court if any case is registered. If anybody has any allegation against anyone, he or she should go to the court."

Siddiq cannot claim that she has been relieved from the charge if she does not get the reply to her letter to the ACC within seven days, the chairman said, adding: "It can't be. It's farcical."

Claiming that it has been reiterated that the case against Siddiq "is not a political or intentional case," Momen said she is an accused among many others and it is clear that she is a Bangladeshi citizen.

She has a national identity card and a tax identification number (TIN) and submitted her tax return to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the ACC chief said. "That is why we filed a case in Bangladesh as it's a matter of Bangladesh," he added.

The ACC had opened investigations into the member of Parliament in connection with the government of Sheikh Hasina, ousted after a massive student-led protest last year.

According to ‘Sky News', Siddiq's legal team claims Yunus had unfairly prejudiced the investigations against her.

"The copious briefings to the media, the failure to respond to our letters, the failure to even ask to meet with and question Ms Siddiq during their recent visit to the United Kingdom are impossible to justify and completely inconsistent with a fair, lawful and serious investigation," reads a letter sent by her lawyers to Yunus.

