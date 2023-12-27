Dubai [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) was named 'Best Sustainable Insurer of the Year' at the Global Sustainability Leadership Awards by the World Sustainability Congress.

The World Sustainability Congress is a not-for-profit organisation advocating for sustainable leadership and brings organisations, NGOs, public interest groups and governmental bodies together to accelerate sustainable business practices and solutions.

The award is a testament to ADNIC's efforts to accelerate sustainable practices within the company and the sector in the UAE.

Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said, "This esteemed award signifies our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and our communities. It is not merely a recognition of our current achievements, but rather a powerful catalyst to propel us further on our journey towards a more sustainable future for our planet and for generations to come."

Husam Mansour, EVP-CHRO and Corporate Affairs at ADNIC, said, "We are delighted to have received this recognition, and are committed to utilising our efforts towards building a sustainable future."

In October, ADNIC signed the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge, further embedding sustainable practices into its operations and inspiring customers and partners to embrace sustainable action.

ADNIC has also forged numerous sustainability-focused partnerships, including a renewed collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF to support its mission of building a future where people and nature thrive. (ANI/WAM)

