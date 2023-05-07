Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 (ANI): Some female students called for the reopening of girls' schools and Universities as the continuous closure left the young women facing a bleak future, ToloNews reported.

The students also noted that the country wouldn't benefit from the ban on women's education continuing, and they urged the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools and universities for females.

"Instead of studying for the exam in universities; we are at home, and we are depressed about not taking the exams," said Gul Jan, a student.

"With the start of the midterm exams at universities and the absence of girls in the university, there is a big void in the society, women are excluded from society," said Fawzia, a student.

"Girls continue to be denied the opportunity to receive an education and worry about their uncertain future. We ask the Islamic Emirate to open schools and universities to girls as soon as feasible," said Gita, another student.

In the meantime, the former US special envoy for Afghanistan's reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, asked the current Afghan government to reopen universities and schools to girls immediately, according to ToloNews.

Khalilzad on his Twitter urged the Islamic Emirate leaders to listen to the statement of Mawlawi Abdul Hamid, a religious scholar from Iran, about the education of women.

"Another wise statement directed at the Taliban leaders by Mawlawi Abdul Hamid bluntly demanding to know where in Sharia it says that high school and college education for females is forbidden. He finds no evidence for this in Sharia. Mullah Hibatullah should listen to this wise counsel. High Schools and colleges must be opened immediately for Afghan girls and women," Khalilzad tweeted.

Taliban has rolled back a wide range of human rights of women and girls, including a ban on attending high school and university, restrictions on movement and work, and in December, a decree banning female nationals from working in most NGOs.

Since 15 August 2021, the de facto authorities have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses. These restrictions culminate with the confinement of Afghan women and girls to the four walls of their homes, ToloNews reported. (ANI)

