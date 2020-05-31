World News | Afghanistan Releases 710 More Taliban Prisoners

World. (File Image)

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 31 (ANI): The Afghanistan government has released 710 more Taliban prisoners as part of the announcement made by President Ashraf Ghani on Eid to complete the release of 2,000 prisoners.

"The government has released 710 Taliban prisoners from Pul-e Charkhi, Parwan and other prisons in the provinces since yesterday. The process will continue tonight and tomorrow morning to complete the release of 2,000 Taliban prisoners that President Ghani announced during Eid," the Office of the National Security Council tweeted.

On May 25, Ghani had ordered a release of up to 2,000 Taliban fighters from prison and declared a ceasefire to honour Eid ul-Fitr.

"President Ghani today initiated a process to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture in response to the Taliban's announcement of a ceasefire during Eid. The Afghanistan government is extending the offer of peace and is taking further steps to ensure the success of the peace process," Afganistan President's spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said in a tweet earlier this week.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating a beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations as well as prisoners' exchange. (ANI)

