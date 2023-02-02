Kabul [Afghanistan], February 2 (ANI): Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the corruption and atrocities on Afghan people have only skyrocketed. The war-torn country was ranked 150 in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in 2022 out of 180 countries, Tolo news stated citing a report released by Transparency International.

According to the research, countries with robust institutions and well-functioning democracies frequently rank at the top of the index. Denmark is now in the first place, with Finland and New Zealand tied for second.

Also Read | Taliban Welcomes Indian Budget 2023-24, Says 'Will Help Improve Ties Between Nations'.

Somalia comes out as the most corrupt country, according to the report by Transparency International.

"When their work is in the government, they do not pay bribes to do that work. Also, the personal use of government resources by government officials has decreased, as well as the appointment of relatives and friends," said Maiwand Rohani, an expert in governance and anti-corruption, Tolo news reported.

Also Read | Corporate Lawsuit Dodge Imperiled After Court Rejects J&J Bankruptcy Tactic – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

According to some Kabul citizens, corruption still persists in some government organisations.

The Islamic Emirate, on the other hand, deems Transparency International's study on corruption in Afghanistan "unfair and untrustworthy."

"They judge from a distance, perhaps they depend on rumours, they don't research carefully and don't investigate the matter deeply, thus their figures and calculations are not very credible," Tolo news reported Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate as saying.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights and rights of women. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis in the country has deepened. People lack basic amenities and are not allowed to speak freely.

Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within 10 months of Afghanistan's takeover.

The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls.

The Taliban had warned that if the women disobeyed the order, their parents would be punished and imprisoned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)