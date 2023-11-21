Al Ain [UAE], November (ANI/WAM) November 21: Al Ain Zoo is commemorating World Children's Day, observed annually on 20th November, by offering diverse interactive and captivating activities designed specifically for kids.

The zoo has curated an engaging and educational experience through its Children's Discovery Garden, fostering curiosity and learning by stimulating various senses in designated areas. Notably, the garden features a water play area with dynamic movement formations.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2023 Busiest Travel Days: Know Dates As Travel Holiday Season Is Expected to Set New Record With 30 Million Passengers Passing Airport Security Checkpoints.

Within this celebration, children can explore the fossils area, unveiling remnants of extinct animals. Furthermore, there are interactive game areas, a dirt play area, and motor skills games to enhance physical development in young visitors.

Al Ain Zoo's commitment to inclusivity extends to its children's zoo, where youngsters can partake in diverse activities such as riding miniature horses (ponies) and camels. The experience also involves bird feeding sessions, providing valuable insights into various animals, their characteristics, and direct interaction opportunities with species like rabbits, peacocks, and many others. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2023 Date in the United States: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival and American Federal Holiday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)