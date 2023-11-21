Thanksgiving is a national holiday observed on different dates officially across the United States, Canada, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Liberia, and unofficially in countries like Brazil and the Philippines. Thanksgiving in the United States is marked on the last Thursday in the month of November. The core idea behind Thanksgiving is to celebrate a day focused on offering thanks to nature for another bountiful harvest. The history of Thanksgiving in the United States has long been questioned for its roots. But in recent times, people look at Thanksgiving as a secular holiday that allows them to come together with the family, put up a feast and celebrate love and happiness as they share a scrumptious turkey-based meal. As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving 2023 in the United Nations, here is what you need to know about this observance, how to mark Thanksgiving 2023, and more. DrinksGiving 2023 Date & Significance: From Importance to Responsibility, Everything To Know About the Pre-Thanksgiving Celebration.

When is Thanksgiving 2023?

The date of Thanksgiving in different parts of the world varies. While Thanksgiving in Canada is observed on the second Monday in October, the United States celebrates Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday in the month of November. Thanksgiving 2023 will be celebrated on November 24. This annual commemoration is filled with various unique traditions.

How Is Thanksgiving Celebrated in the United States

The celebration of Thanksgiving is often considered the official beginning of the Holiday Season as families come together and prepare lavish feasts of Turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and more. Many people also wait for the end of Thanksgiving to officially begin prepping for Christmas and Hanukkah, from decorating their hopes and popping up the Christmas Tree to beginning their Holiday Shopping on the day after Thanksgiving - with Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2023 FAQs: When Does Black Friday Sale Start? What and When Is Cyber Monday? All You Need to Know.

In 2023, most people celebrate Thanksgiving as a secular observance that gives them the chance to come together with their friends and families over good food and better conversations. Many also enjoy the lavish spectacles of Thanksgiving Parades, a unique and fun tradition in the United States. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving!

