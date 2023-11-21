Washington, November 21: Thanksgiving will be celebrated on Thursday, November 23. Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated in the United States, Canada, and Grenada. It is also observed unofficially in various countries, including Brazil and the Philippines. Thanksgiving also marks the holiday season as people spend time with their families over Thanksgiving dinners while many look for the best deals on Black Friday. Every year, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November.

This year, it will be celebrated on November 23. Thanksgiving also marks the start of the holiday travel season, and this year, it is expected to set a new record. Notably, this year's Thanksgiving travel season is expected to be the busiest ever. Wonder why? While addressing a press conference, Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary, said, "This year, we are seeing more people flying than ever with fewer cancellations." Thanksgiving 2023: US President Joe Biden Pardons Two Turkeys 'Liberty' and 'Bell' on His 81st Birthday, Spares Them From Thanksgiving Dinner (Watch Videos).

When Is the Busiest Thanksgiving Travel Day?

According to a report in The Hill, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects at least 30 million passengers to pass through airport security checkpoints between Friday, November 17, and Tuesday, November 28. It must be noted that the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday are historically the busiest Thanksgiving travel days.

The TSA has also projected Sunday, November 26, to be the busiest travel day, with 2.9 million passengers expected. The TSA has also witnessed a record year for travel, with seven of the top 10 most active travel days in TSA history occurring this year. Speaking about the holiday season, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, "We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever." Thanksgiving 2023 Dinner Must-Have Traditional Dishes: From Buttermilk Biscuits to Glazed Carrots, Check Easy Recipes of Mouth-Watering Delicacies To Relish on Turkey Day!.

Holiday Season Dates?

Pekoske also said that the TSA is ready for the anticipated volumes, and they are working closely with their airline and airport partners to ensure they are prepared for the busy holiday travel season. It must be noted that the holiday travel season kicked off on Friday, November 17 and will end on Tuesday, November 28. Besides airports, an estimated 49.1 million Americans are projected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations this year, marking an increase of 1.7 percent from last year. Thanksgiving 2023 Date in the United States: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival and American Federal Holiday.

Earlier this year, the TSA set a record when its agents screened nearly 2.9 million passengers nationwide in a single day on June 30. Will this Thanksgiving travel holiday season break records? Ony time will tell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).