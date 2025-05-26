Manama [Bahrain], May 26 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda successfully concluded its Bahrain leg of the visit and has left for Kuwait.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Also Read | All-Party Delegations Tell World Leaders About India's New Approach to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism From Pakistan.

During their visit in Bahrain, the delegation interacted with several quarters of the Bahraini society to brief them on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation met with Abdul Nabi Salman, the First Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Bahrain.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Reveal Widespread Damage at Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase Than Earlier Presumed.

The delegation also held a meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Sunday. During the meeting, the Members of Parliament emphasised India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain said that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter Pakistan's global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The seven group of delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)