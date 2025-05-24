Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 24 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Saturday concluded its visit to the UAE as a part of the global outreach of Operation Sindoor.

A statement by the Indian Embassy in the UAE said that the visit not only strengthened India-UAE cooperation in India's fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The All-party delegation led by Eknath Shinde successfully concludes its highly productive visit to the UAE, further strengthening India-UAE cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Shinde thanked the UAE leadership for their support to India in the wake of the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"As we conclude our visit to the United Arab Emirates, we extend heartfelt gratitude to the UAE leadership for their warm hospitality and unwavering support to India in the global fight against terrorism. The Indian community--our finest ambassadors--shared their anguish over cross-border extremism and welcomed the firm, principled stand of the Government of India under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi."

He further said that India enjoys immense goodwill in the UAE, strengthened by decades of people-to-people and economic ties.

Earlier on Friday, he reiterated India's 'zero-tolerance' stance on terrorism and said that the country is one that retaliates with restraint.

Addressing the press, Shinde said, "Our message is very clear that we won't tolerate terrorism, and if times demand, we will take even stricter steps against terrorism. Terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together - this is an apt message. It is only when Pakistan stops terrorism that we can initiate talks. We are the country that retaliates with restraint."

The group to visit the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone is headed by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde. It will include Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), SS Ahluwalia, and Sujan Chinoy.

The group is now headed to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to carry forward India's global mission against terrorism. (ANI)

