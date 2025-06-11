Washington, Jun 11 (AP) A federal appeals court agreed on Tuesday to let the government keep collecting President Donald Trump's sweeping import taxes while challenges to his signature trade policy continue on appeal.

The decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extends a similar ruling it made after another federal court struck down the tariffs May 28, saying Trump had overstepped his authority. Noting that the challenges to Trump's tariffs raise "issues of exceptional importance," the appeals court said it would expedite the case and hear arguments July 31.

The case involves 10 per cent tariffs the president imposed on almost every country in April and bigger ones he imposed and then suspended on countries with which the United States runs trade deficits. It also involves tariffs Trump plastered on imports from China, Canada and Mexico to pressure them to do more to stop the illegal flow of immigrants and synthetic opioids across the US border.

In declaring the tariffs, Trump had invoked emergency powers under a 1977 law. But a three-judge panel of the US Court of International Trade ruled he had exceeded his power.

The tariffs upended global trade, paralysed businesses and spooked financial markets. (AP)

