Los Angeles, June 11: Mayor Karen Bass issued a curfew for downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday "to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting." She said in a news conference that she had declared a local emergency and that the curfew will run from 8 pm on Tuesday until 6 am on Wednesday.

The curfew will be in place in a 1 square mile (2.59 square kilometre) section of downtown that includes the area where protests have occurred since Friday. US: Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests in Downtown Los Angeles, Videos Surface.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Announces Local Emergency

🚨#BREAKING: Los Angeles Mayor Bass has just declared a curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles, effective from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. due to the on going protest pic.twitter.com/150cXpRf4n — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 11, 2025

"We reached a tipping point” after 23 businesses were looted, Bass said.

