Kathmandu, Mar 28 (PTI) The Army was called out and a curfew was imposed on parts of Kathmandu Friday after one person was killed and 30 injured as pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles, and looted shops.

District authorities said the curfew will be in force for about five hours, up to 10 pm. Nobody was to be allowed to move about in certain areas.

About half of the people injured were police personnel, authorities said, as they tried to disperse protesters who pelted stones and tried to break through security barriers.

Around the same time, in another part of the Nepal capital, people opposing any return of monarchy to the nation held a separate rally.

Monarchy supporters carried Nepal flags and pictures of former king Gyanendra Shah in Kathmandu's Tinkune area.

During the clash, the protesters burnt a house, torched eight vehicles, attacked the office of CPN-Unified Socialists in Baneshwor, looted the Bhatbhateni Supermarket in Chabahil and vandalised the offices of Kantipur Television and Annapurna Post newspaper.

The Kathmandu district administration announced the curfew in the area between Shantinagar Bridge and Manohara River Bridge, including Koteshwor, Tinkune, the airport area, Baneshwor Chowk, and Gaushala.

People will be allowed to travel to the airport if they produce their tickets, officials said. PTI

