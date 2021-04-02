Washington, Apr 2 (PTI) At least 10 Indian-Americans, including a former Congressional candidate and a top doctor, are running for local elections in the Chicago area, reflecting the growing desire in the community to be part of the political process.

Five of the Indian-Americans running for local elections in the Chicago Land area are women. The elections are scheduled to be held on April 6. Early voting has already started.

Community leader Jitendra Diganvker is running for Maine Township highway commissioner to be a voice for taxpayers.

Dr Suresh Reddy, immediate past president of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin or AAPI, is running for a trustee seat in Oak Brook, a city located 15 miles west of the Chicago Loop.

Nimish Jani is running for Trustee of Schaumburg Township, while Syed Hussaini is a candidate for Trustee for Hanover Park township. Smitesh Shah is running for Clerk for Maine township.

Said to be a direct impact of Vice President Kamala Harris, the five-women candidates running for elections are Vasavi Chakka for Naperville City Council, Mehgana Bansal for Wheatland Township Trustee and Shweta Bair Aurora 10th Ward Alderman. Supna Jain and Saba Haider are running for District 204 School Board.

"This is for the first time that so many Indian-origin candidates are running for elections in Chicagoland for this upcoming Townships election. It's our time to serve for the community we live in," Diganvker told PTI. "It's important that Indian-Americans are represented in local body elections."

Diganvker emigrated to Des Plaines and Maine Township in 1999 and became a United States citizen in 2003. He was a GOP Congressional candidate against Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi a few years ago.

"If elected, my top priority will be to keep roadways open and safe, while also acting as a strong steward of hard-earned taxpayer funds. I plan to lower the tax levy over the next four years to reduce the excess of funds accumulated by my predecessors through over-taxation."

Reddy said he always had a strong passion for bringing a positive outlook and giving back to the community. In recent days, he has earned endorsements from Mayor of Oak Brook Dr Gopal Lalmalani and Trustee Moin Saiyed of Oak Brook.

"With the objective of giving back to the community, utilising my talents, skills and experiences for the greater good of the community, which has always been my passion, I have decided to run for political office: to be a trustee of my hometown," he said.

Meghna Bansal, who is running for the trustee position of Wheatland Township, has an MBA in Finance with IT Certifications and work as a finance executive in a global organisation.

She has been an integral part of Indian Community Outreach Organization (ICO) and has been involved in leading the women's wing, organising India Day festival and many other community and educational events.

Vasavi Chakka has been a seasoned senior IT management professional. In Naperville, she has served on the Chamber of Commerce's board and as a member of the Finance committee. She currently serves as a member of Business Works committee, which promotes and advocates for legislative interests on behalf of the local business community.

Active in the local Indian American community, Jani has been the chairperson of Indian American Republican Organization. He has a degree in physics and mathematics, and holds a diploma in journalism. PTI

