Kyiv, March 7: At least 13 Ukrainian civilians were killed in an airstrike on a bread factory in Kyiv, local media reported citing Ukraine's state emergency service.

"State Emergency Service: At least 13 civilians killed in air strike on bread factory in Kyiv Oblast. Five people were rescued. There may be more victims: Around 30 people are believed to have been at the factory," tweeted The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine media outlet.

Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Ukraine had said that 1,207 civilian casualties, including 406 killed and 801 injured people, were recorded in the country since Russia's military operation began on February 24 till Sunday (local time). Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: PM Modi Speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin Over Ukraine Crisis; Moscow Says Humanitarian Corridors Open.

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began on Monday, informed the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The two countries will discuss political, humanitarian aspects and a military settlement during the third round of talks, Sputnik reported citing the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

