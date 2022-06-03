Berlin, Jun 3 (AP) A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said.

Police said the regional train headed for Munich appeared to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

Also Read | Tesla Headed For Layoffs? Elon Musk Plans 10% Staff Cut at Tesla, Freezes Hiring Amid Rising Inflation.

The cause was not immediately clear.

Police said on Twitter that four people were killed. They put the number of injured at about 30, 15 of whom were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

Also Read | Chinese Banks Agree to Refinance Cash-Strapped Pakistan with USD 2.3 Billion Funding: Report.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident.

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed. The area is near the Austrian border. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)