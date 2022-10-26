New York [US], October 26 (ANI): India attaches high importance to the non-discriminatory implementation of the chemical weapons convention and stands for its full, effective, and non-discriminatory implementation, said Indian envoy to the UN.

"We note the consistent lack of progress on this track of discussions on Syria in the council India attaches high importance to the Chemical Weapons Convention and stands for its full, effective, and non-discriminatory implementation," said Ambassador R Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative at United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria (Chemical Weapons).

Also Read | Ash Carter Dies: Former US Defense Secretary, Who Opened Combat Jobs to Women and Ended Ban on Transgender Troops Serving in Military, Passes Away at 68.

Noting that India is against the use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances, the envoy said and added that India has consistently maintained investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible and objective.

"We have repeatedly cautioned against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining terrorist access to chemical weapons including in the region, therefore any use of chemical weapons needs to be dealt with the utmost attention. We have noted the concerns expressed by the OPCW Technical Secretariat with regard to Syria's fulfilment of obligations under the Chemical weapons convention and we hope that it will take the right steps to address those concerns."

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan to Hold Mega Protest on October 28; to Seek Dissolution of National Assembly, Hold Snap Polls.

The envoy highlighted that the sustained engagement between Syria and OPCW technical secretariat is essential to resolving all outstanding issues. "India continues to believe that progress in other tracks also helps in facilitating overall political peace progress in Syria."

Calling for a long-term solution to the Syrian conflict, India at UNSC said the global fight against terrorism cannot and should not be compromised for narrow political games.

During a UNSC meeting earlier on Syria's political and humanitarian situation, Ambassador R Ravindra at the UN said, "The global fight against terrorism cannot and should not be compromised for narrow political games. The international community should also display zero tolerance towards terrorism."

The envoy noted that the stalemate in the political process has become unsustainable. "There has been hardly any progress in recent times, particularly regarding the constitutional committee. Since its last meeting in Geneva in June, the small body of the constitutional committee has not met and there is no clarity on the way forward."

"It has been three years since the establishment of the committee. It was expected to build trust and confidence among all three sides through its collaborative action. However, that has not been the case so far," the envoy said expressing concerns expressed disappointment that the Small Body of the Constitutional Committee has not met this month.

In this regard, the Indian representative to the UN said noted the efforts made by the special envoy including its recent meetings in Damascus. "We continued to support this step-by-step approach and call on all sides to engage with the special envoy in a constructive manner."

However, he highlighted the improvement of Syria's relations and engagement with its Arab nations is a positive development. "We hope the upcoming Arab League meeting and deliberations thereby will contribute to the UN-facilitated political process."

Speaking further he said the threat of terrorism in Syria and the region cannot be ignored. "The sanctioned terror outfits such as ISIL have remained active in Syria as is evident from attacks."

"On the security front, we remain concerned. There is an urgent need for serious attempts towards a comprehensive ceasefire. Syria does not need more security operations," he said.

India has been consistent, in calling for support to the regional efforts in finding a long-term solution to the conflict. India continues to call for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions.

Earlier as well, India had urged the international community also need to constructively look at promoting projects, which will bring much-needed jobs and economic opportunities for the Syrian people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)