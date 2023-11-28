Abuja, Nov 28 (AP) The attacks on Sunday on Sierra Leone's main military barracks and prisons are a failed coup attempt and have resulted in the arrest of 13 military officers, the government's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The attackers attempted to “overthrow the elected government of Sierra Leone,” Information Minister Chernor Bah said as he briefed reporters about the early-morning attack that took security forces and residents by surprise in the usually peaceful capital city of Freetown.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Freed Israeli Siblings From Hamas Captivity Shocked To Hear Mother's Murder.

“Thirteen military officers are currently in custody and one other civilian … in this incident we are now calling a failed coup,” Bah said. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan Honour Killing: Teenage Girl Killed by Family for Featuring With Boy in Viral Video, Her Friend Narrowly Escapes Similar Fate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)