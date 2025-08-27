Balochistan [Pakistan], August 27 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has once again appealed for international support in what it calls the "Baloch national war of liberation," stressing that its armed struggle is rooted in decades of resistance against Pakistani domination and oppression.

According to The Balochistan Post, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the movement is not a new development but part of an uninterrupted freedom struggle spanning over 75 years. "We are not terrorists; we are freedom-seekers defending our homeland, resources, and national identity," the spokesperson declared.

In its statement, the BLF condemned the United States for entering fresh agreements with Pakistan over mineral extraction in Balochistan, calling it "a grave injustice" that contradicts Washington's stated commitment to democracy and human rights. The Balochistan Post reported that the group compared the U.S. stance to earlier deals between Pakistan and China, accusing Beijing of covering up its "colonial role" by labelling the Baloch struggle as terrorism.

The BLF also urged Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to reconsider investments in Balochistan, warning that such moves could damage long-standing ties with the Baloch people. Citing widespread abuses, the group alleged that Pakistani forces have massacred families, abducted intellectuals, and even killed journalists. "Recently, a journalist and his children were martyred simply because they were Baloch," the statement said, as quoted by The Balochistan Post.

Reiterating that the conflict is not Pakistan's internal matter, the BLF cautioned global powers-- including the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, and China that any cooperation with Islamabad in exploiting Balochistan's natural wealth would carry consequences. "This is Balochistan, where the land is harsh but the resistance of its people is far harsher," Major Gwahram Baloch warned.

As highlighted by The Balochistan Post, the BLF emphasised it is seeking financial, military, and diplomatic support but insisted its struggle does not depend on outside approval. "The Baloch nation will defend its minerals, oil, gas, and coastline at any cost," the spokesperson affirmed. (ANI)

