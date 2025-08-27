Mumbai, August 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Indonesia, where two men were allegedly flogged in the pubic over "gay sex". The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday, August 26, in Indonesia's Aceh. It is learnt that two men were publicly flogged 76 times each for allegedly kissing and hugging. The duo were reportedly found guilty of sexual relations by a Sharia court.

According to a report in AFP, gay sex is outlawed in Aceh, a conservative province in Indonesia. It must be noted that Aceh imposes a version of sharia, the Islamic legal code; however, the same is not illegal anywhere else in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country. As per the report, the two men were part of a group of 10 people who were flogged on Tuesday at a park in Banda Aceh, capital of Aceh Province. Indonesia: Massive Car Pile-Up on KM 92 Cipularang Toll Road After Series of Crashes Caused by Container, Videos of Multi-Car Collison Surface.

The group of 10 people were flogged publicly for a range of alleged crimes. AFP reported that the two men were flogged separately with a rattan stick as a small crowd gathered to watch their flogging. It is also reported that the duo were sentenced to 80 lashes, which was later reduced by four each for the four months spent in detention.

In April this year, a local Sharia police found the duo together at a public toilet in the same park. Roslina A. Djalil, head of Banda Aceh sharia police’s law enforcement, said "A member of the public saw suspicious people and reported it." After the incident of flogging came to light, Amnesty International condemned the punishment. "The criminalisation of same-sex conduct … has no place in a just and humane society," Amnesty’s regional research director Montse Ferrer said. Volcano Erupts in Indonesia: Aviation Colour Code Raised to Red As Lewotobi Laki-Laki Spews Ash Plume 30,000 Feet High (Watch Video).

In addition to the two men, three women and five other men were also flogged on August 26 after they were found guilty of sex outside marriage, being in proximity to members of the opposite sex and online gambling. It must be noted that caning retains strong support in Aceh as a common punishment for offences including drinking alcohol and adultery. Aceh started using religious law after it was granted special autonomy in 2001.

