Former U.S. President Donald Trump shared his reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, calling the pop superstar a "terrific person" while wishing the couple luck.

Donald Trump Reacts to Taylor Swift’s and Travis Kelce Engagement – Watch

Donald Trump Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Luck

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump said, "Well, I wish him a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. And I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck." A reporter had asked him about the engagement, noting it as “the biggest pop culture news of the year.”

Donald Trump Shares a Note on X – View Post

JUST IN - President Trump declares that Taylor Swift is "no longer HOT?" pic.twitter.com/IXa4bfVsqX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 16, 2025

Donald Trump Once Said ‘I Hate Taylor Swift!’

Trump’s comments come as a surprising contrast to his past statements about Swift. In September 2024, he had posted on Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" following the singer’s endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris. Earlier that year, in May, he had also remarked, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" Taylor Swift Blast Out at Donald Trump For White Supremacy and Racism; Singer Threatens to Vote US President Out of Power Is the Most Liked Tweet till Date.

Taylor Swift Announces Engagement to Travis Kelce

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift officially announced her engagement with Travis Kelce on social media, sharing a series of stunning photos from the proposal. Captioning the post, she wrote with her signature humour, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The engagement news quickly captured global attention, drawing reactions from fans, celebrities and now even former presidents, highlighting the couple’s status as one of pop culture’s most talked about.

