World News | Baloch Yakjehti Committee Slams Sindh Govt over Aurat March Participation Ban

Quetta [Balochistan], May 11 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has strongly criticised the Sindh government after authorities allegedly barred the group from participating in the Aurat March and termed it a "banned organisation" in conditions attached to the march permit.

Calling the move "state fascism against the Baloch nation," the BYC said the action reflected an attempt to silence peaceful political voices raising concerns over human rights violations in Balochistan.

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In a statement shared on X, the BYC questioned the legal basis for the Sindh government's decision, asking, "When and by which court or law has the Baloch Yakjehti Committee been declared banned?" The organisation asserted that no court in Pakistan has declared the BYC illegal, adding that it remains "a peaceful political organisation" and that the state has "no legal justification" for labelling it banned.

The group said the BYC is "a democratic public movement in Balochistan against human rights violations, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial measures, and Baloch genocide." It further alleged that for the past year the Pakistani state has attempted to suppress the movement "through the use of violence," while failing to produce "even a single legal piece of evidence against the BYC."

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The statement also accused authorities of unlawfully detaining BYC leaders and using anti-terror laws against political activists. According to the organisation, "anti-terrorism laws are being weaponised against thousands of Baloch political activists," while laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Fourth Schedule are allegedly being applied to "peaceful political activists, students, and those who raise their voices for human rights."

Condemning the conditions imposed on Aurat March organisers, the BYC described the Sindh government's move as "an utterly shameful and condemnable act." The organisation claimed the actions demonstrated that "the state is using law and force as weapons against the Baloch people in order to silence the Baloch voice."

Reaffirming its stance, the BYC said it would continue to expose "human rights violations, enforced disappearances, political vendettas, and state oppression in Balochistan before the world." It also appealed to "human rights organisations worldwide, women's movements, democratic forces, and justice-loving people" to stand in solidarity with the BYC and what it described as the peaceful struggle of the Baloch people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)