Balochistan [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Mahrang Baloch, a detained leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), wrote a letter from Huda Jail in Quetta to the organization's members where she praised her fellow activists for their steadfast dedication to justice and human rights, acknowledging the difficulties they endure, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In her description of the jail conditions, she highlighted the isolation and the complete lack of contact with the outside world.

She stated, "My conscious, active, and brave companions! I know that the struggle for truth and justice is arduous and demanding. To fight for our rights and justice, we must walk on thorns rather than flowers. I take immense pride in seeing my comrades face these difficult times with courage and resilience."

Despite this, she conveyed how hearing about her comrades' ongoing efforts in the movement outside brought her hope and a sense of pride, as cited by the Balochistan Post.

She further expressed, "In the darkness of this prison, where there is no sense of day or night, nor any breeze from the outside world, I was uplifted when I heard that our comrades did not remain silent for even a moment after our arrest. Instead, they have continued to organize the public resistance movement across Balochistan despite the hardships. The darkness of this cell suddenly felt illuminated, and I could almost smell the fresh air of my homeland. My head rose with pride, knowing that I belong to a people who know how to sacrifice but not surrender."

Baloch stressed that no force could stop them from their fight for justice and rights. She encouraged her fellow activists to remain resolute in their peaceful resistance and not let the various tactics aimed at weakening their movement provoke them, the Balochistan Post reported.

She highlighted, "No power can prevent us from achieving our rights and justice. We must persist with our peaceful struggle no matter the circumstances, for our survival depends on it. Silence would mean our collective destruction. There are many plans being hatched to provoke and undermine our peaceful movement, but we must not retreat. Despite all the challenges, we must carry on because this is not just our right, but also our responsibility."

She made a heartfelt appeal to ensure that the families of the forcibly disappeared are never abandoned. She said, "I urge you all to never turn your back on the families of the disappeared. You must be their strength--stand by those mothers, sisters, innocent children, and the elderly. Answer their calls, support them, and never leave them vulnerable. Instead, be a part of their struggle and raise your voices for them."

According to Balochistan Post, Baloch recognized the resilience of her fellow activists, calling them the true example of steadfastness.

"Who understands perseverance better than you? Despite the harshest conditions, you have not only continued your peaceful fight but have also strengthened this public movement. Your sacrifices have empowered this cause even more. Now, we must not only continue the struggle but also organize and fortify it further. The success of this movement depends on our political awareness, persistence, and sincerity, and I have complete faith in you that, with your wisdom, determination, and dedication, you will lead this struggle to triumph."

In conclusion, she urged her supporters to remain patient and resilient, emphasizing that their strength lies in their collective struggle.

She highlighted, "We must always remain patient, as it is our true strength. Our endurance and resolve should be as unshakeable as the mountains of Chiltan. We cannot allow despair to take root. Instead of reacting with anger, we must make decisions based on wisdom and awareness. We should not seek advice from those who aim to weaken and demoralize us, nor engage with those who sow division. Our real power lies in our collective thoughts and collective struggle. Our strength is in the courage of our people, our positive outlook, and our persistence. We must protect this strength at all costs. These prisons, chains, batons, and guns cannot break us." (ANI)

