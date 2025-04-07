Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 7 (ANI): Protests erupted across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, on Monday against Israeli brutality in Gaza.

Various political, social, cultural, religious, and professional organizations protested on the streets of Dhaka.

Organizers say they are holding the demonstrations as part of a global campaign to protest the brutal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Students have boycotted the classes and exams to participate in protests.

Officials and professionals have observed strikes. The organizers have urged the people to boycott Israeli goods.

"We support humanity first of all. The things that Israel has been doing to Palestine to remove their identity from the world are brutally bad. As a human, if I don't support Palestine right now, my humanity will be lost," said a student who joined the protest at Dhaka University.

Protesters have strongly criticized the United States for supporting Israel in its attacks on Gaza, as well as the silence of organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League.

She said, answering a question about the US role, "They have been doing this for power, nothing else. If they had humanity in their hearts, they would not be doing this to the people right now."

"We are demanding to stop the genocide and to stop the killing of people," she added.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and displayed placards expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine. They also burnt an effigy of Netanyahu.

The US has been criticised over Trump's proposal to forcibly relocate Palestinians to make way for the redevelopment of Gaza. Arab nations have decried the plan, and rights groups have called it ethnic cleansing. Protesters also condemned US crackdowns on pro-Palestinian activism on university campuses, as reported by Al Jazeera.

At least 57 people have been killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours, and 137 injured, Gaza's Government Media Office said in a latest update. Since Israel resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, the death toll has reached 1,391, while 3,434 were injured.

The overall number of casualties since October 7, 2023, now stands at 50,752 killed and 1,15,475 injured, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

