Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebration on March 4 was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protests that included a dramatic disruption by Indian-origin Vaniya Agrawal amid the company's ties with the Israeli government. She is a software engineer in the company's AI division. As Microsoft's former CEOs, Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates, along with current CEO Satya Nadella, addressed the crowd, Vaniya confronted them by saying, "Shame on you all. You are all hypocrites." While another woman began escorting her out, she continued registering her protest as other employees attending the event were captured booing her out of the venue. She later took to X and publicly announced her resignation from Microsoft while detailing her reason for quitting the company. Her outburst went viral online, and the video was shared on social media platforms. Microsoft Completes 50th Anniversary: All Microsoft CEOs Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella Sit Together in AI Roast Session, Talk to Copilot.

In the mass email, she wrote, "A year and a half ago, I joined Microsoft just as I started to witness the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel, which started in 1948. I’ve seen unspeakable suffering amidst Israel’s mass human rights violations - indiscriminate carpet bombings, the targeting of hospitals and schools, and the continuation of an apartheid state - all of which have been condemned globally by the UN, ICC, and ICJ, and numerous human rights organisations. And as I write this, Israel has broken the ceasefire and resumed its full-scale genocide in Gaza." She added, "Meanwhile, our labor powers this genocide, and I cannot, in good conscience, be part of a company that participates in this violent injustice." She cited in her email as the primary reason for stepping away from Microsoft's job. Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Terminates Several Employees Without Severance Pay or Healthcare Benefits.

In recent months, employees at big tech companies like Microsoft and Google have spoken out against their employers for alleged business deals with the Israeli government. Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its military operations and unleashed violence in Gaza after the ceasefire agreement with Hamas collapsed.

