Bangladesh Grants Elon Musk License for Starlink Rollout in Country Amid US Tariffs, Launching in India Soon After Receiving Government Approval

Dhaka, April 7: Ahead of India's launch, Bangladesh has granted a license to Elon Musk's Starlink to offer its satellite internet services in the country. Amid US tariffs on multiple countries, Bangladesh took the step to grant the approval needed for Starlink to enter the country. Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's chairman, Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud, said, "We granted them approval."

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud confirmed that the government had granted Starlink a license on March 28, 2025, before Donald Trump began imposing import tariffs on various countries. Bangladesh was also affected by the US tariffs on imports, as the Trump administration levied 37% taxes on cotton, up from the previous 16%. Alibaba Shares Drop 19% As China Stock Market Takes Hit Due to Donald Trump Tariffs on Imports.

According to a report by FirstPost, Dhaka's interim authorities had been seeking US diplomatic support after overtaking the student-led revolution, toppling the hardline former government last year. Elon Musk holds a special position in the US government, heading DOGE operations. Amid the rise of tariff threat, the interim leader of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, called an emergency meeting on Saturday to assess the impact of US tariffs on its production of garments. Bangladesh is the second largest producer of garments in the world.

Muhammad Yunus, who secured the Nobel Prize in 2006, had a talk with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about bringing Starlink's satellite internet services to the country. Yunus had told the media that Starlink would create opportunities for Bangladesh's youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote communities. Bangladesh exports 8.4 billion garments annually to the US, accounting for 20% of the country's total exports of ready-made garments. The government headed the export of textile and garment production, with 80% of exports from South Asia. Samsung Electronics To Hike Memory Chip Prices Up to 5% Amid Donald Trump’s 25% Tariffs on South Korean Imports.

Starlink India Launch Date?

Elon Musk's Starlink already partnered with India's two leading telecom companies, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, to offer satellite internet services in the country. Once SpaceX receives the necessary approval from India to operate, internet services will start in the country.

