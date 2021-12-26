Male [Maldives], December 26 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave the Maldives on Monday, following her maiden six-day bilateral visit.

"A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage will depart the Velana International Airport at 13:30 pm (local time)," Bangladesh prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told Bangladesh's national news agency.

Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived in the Maldives on Wednesday afternoon on a state visit at the invitation of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. She was received at Velana International Airport on Wednesday afternoon by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier on Thursday, the Maldives government hosted an official welcoming ceremony for the visiting Prime Minister at Republic Square. She was received at the Presidential Jetty in Male by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Maldives President's office said in a release that two sides signed a series of agreements including a Memorandum of Understanding on the Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals; a Renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding in the Areas of Healthcare and Medical Sciences; a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Areas of Youth and Sports Development; and an Agreement to Eliminate Double Taxation on Income Taxes and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance.

A symbolic handover of keys to military vehicles donated by Bangladesh to the Maldives also took place at the ceremony between the Maldives' Chief of Defence Force, Major General Abdulla Shamaal, and General S. M. Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh.

Following the exchange of MOUs, President Solih and Prime Minister Bangladesh delivered a joint press statement. Both leaders noted that their respective countries enjoy a traditionally and historically close relationship and that, as close neighbours, both countries share common attributes through values, faith, and traditions.

On Thursday afternoon, Vice President Faisal Naseem paid a courtesy call on the visiting Prime Minister at the Hotel Jen. Later that evening, President Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed hosted a state banquet in honour of the Prime Minister, which saw the conclusion of the official programme of her state visit. (ANI)

