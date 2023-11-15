New York City [United States], November 15 (ANI): US-backed Central American country Belize has suspended diplomatic relations with Israel due to its "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza since early October.

Belize adds to the list of Western Hemisphere countries voicing their frustration over Israel's war conduct throughout the conflict in Gaza, CNN reported.

"The Government of Belize has repeatedly condemned the actions of the IDF in Gaza. We have appealed to Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and to allow unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza. Despite our requests, Israel has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law nor allowed relief workers to alleviate the suffering of millions of Gazans," a November 14 statement from Belize government stated.

"Belize renews its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza and the release of all hostages," the Prime Minister Johnny Briceno-led government statement read.

The Central American nation, found at the foot of Mexico, has additionally withdrawn its accreditation for Israel's ambassador there and suspended its own diplomatic activities in Tel Aviv.

Belize follows suit of several of its regional neighbours including Colombia, Chile, and Bolivia, that have severed diplomatic ties or recalled ambassadors to Israel. A number of countries across the Middle East and Africa, including Turkey, Jordan, and South Africa, have also recalled ambassadors in recent weeks, CNN reported.

Following the Palestinian militant group Hamas' October 7 offensive attacks into Israel, Israel retaliated with a "complete siege" of the Gaza enclave.

Since October 7, Israel have killed at least 11,180 Palestinians- including 4,609 children and 3,100 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah.

Amidst accounts of desperate circumstances in Gaza's hospitals, as well as severe shortages of food and water in the strip, international pressure on the Israeli government has soared, CNN reported.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday repeated his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza "in the name of humanity." But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continually ruled out a ceasefire without the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told journalists that a few countries have privately urged Israel to strive for a ceasefire, CNN reported. (ANI)

