Washington [US], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Senior Biden administration cybersecurity officials met with executives of 13 big technology firms to solicit private-sector help in protecting US networks from increasingly aggressive hackers, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and other officials met with executives from 13 companies, including Google, networking vendor Juniper Networks and security firm Mandiant, according to the report.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: Spain Approves Vaccination for Kids Between 5-11 Years Age Group.

Mayorkas told Politico that the effort sought to elevate a "spirit of partnership" to a relationship of "actual operational collaboration,"

Apart from Monday's meeting in California's Silicon Valley, Easterly, Inglis and other cyber officials have crisscrossed the country in recent months urging corporate executives to increasingly focus on cybersecurity instead of relegating the issue to staffs, the report said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Burundi Prison Fire: Government Says 38 Inmates Killed, Over 60 Injured After Fire in Gitega.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)