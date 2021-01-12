Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (local time) received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in a continued bid to bolster public confidence in the vaccination program.

"My number one priority is getting vaccine into people's arms, like I just did today, as rapidly as we can," Biden, wearing a black face mask told reporters immediately after receiving his second dose, The Hill reported.

The president-elect also said he planned to release more details about his plan to combat the coronavirus on Thursday. He is scheduled to meet virtually with advisers on the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

Biden received the second dose of the vaccine at ChristianaCare hospital in Newark, Delaware, the same location where he received his first dose three weeks ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals wait roughly three weeks between doses, according to The Hill

Biden and other officials from both parties have received the vaccine in public in order to instill confidence in it and assure Americans that it is both safe and effective. Vice President Pence was among the first to publicly receive the vaccine.

When asked about taking oath of office outside following a violent attack on the US Capitol last week, the President-elect said that he was 'not afraid'.

"I am not afraid to take the oath outside, and we've been getting briefed," he said.

This follows a chaotic incident at the Capitol on January 6 as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police. Five people died in the ensuing scuffle. (ANI)

