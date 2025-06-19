Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): President of Central Tibetan Administration, Sikyong ( political leader) Penpa Tsering has inaugurated a bilingual website dedicated to the year-long celebration of the 14th Dalai Lama's 90th birthday.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning monk is expected to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 6.

CTA president Sikyong Penpa Tsering officially launched the Ghoton website, developed with the core purpose of showcasing the Dalai Lama's life achievements and teachings, publicising events held in honour of His Holiness' 90th birthday during the "Year of Compassion," and providing easy access to Ghoton-related downloadable materials for organisers.

The website is bilingual and browsers can visit domain name hhthedalailama90.net for the English language.

Accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi and Finance Secretary Tsering Dhondup, the Chairman and Vice-Chair of the Central Ghoton Organising Committee respectively, Sikyong Penpa Tsering held a press conference alongside the website inauguration. During the gathering with media persons, he provided a brief introduction to the website's navigation menus, which consist of eight sections: Home, Dalai Lama, News, Announcements, Events, Download, Contact, and FAQ.

The Dalai Lama section includes subsections such as Principal Commitments, Brief Biography, Biographies of Previous Dalai Lamas, Award List, Kalachakra, Dignitaries Met, and Travels. This section directs visitors to dalailama.com, the official website of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's private office. The News and Announcements sections offer visitors access to reports and important updates about the activities and initiatives of the Central and Regional Ghoton Organising Committees.

The Download section, adhering to established guidelines, allows users to obtain high-resolution images, thangkas, panels, souvenir model designs, and the Ghoton logo. Accredited media members, independent journalists, and filmmakers can also register for press passes here. For any inquiries, visitors can contact the Organising Committee through the Contact section or consult the FAQ page for common questions.

Introducing the schedule of Ghoton events, Sikyong disclosed the participation of key figures from Tibetan Buddhism and the Bon tradition in a historic meeting of reverent high lamas and rinpoches. He detailed the programmes planned before, during, and after 6 July, which include a long-life prayer ceremony, birthday celebrations, cultural exhibitions, medical camps, movie screenings, a science exhibition, luncheons, and more. Sikyong also named several distinguished high-level guests attending the celebrations to underscore the significance of this year's Ghoton celebration.

Addressing the logistical challenges of hosting large numbers of important guests--amid Dharamshala's monsoon season and limited space at the Tsuglagkhang courtyard--Sikyong acknowledged difficulties in securing venues and accommodations for many other important guests. But Sikyong acknowledged some of them will partake in the other key events of the "Year of Compassion".

However, Sikyong acknowledged that the Regional Organising Committees were granted greater flexibility and freedom to arrange events that are appropriate and suited to the unique settings of their respective communities and institutions. At the same time, Sikyong encouraged these Committees to actively involve local community members and institutions in their programmes and events, aiming to broaden the reach of His Holiness' messages and commitments. (ANI)

