Tel Aviv, June 19: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Effie Defrin said in a video statement that the Israeli Air Force has launched new attacks in western Iran. He said that Israeli jets flew over launch and storage sites for surface-to-surface missiles on Wednesday evening, targeting operatives attempting to access and remove munitions from locations previously struck. According to the spokesperson, this marked the third major wave of Israeli airstrikes over Iran in the past 24 hours. The initial overnight operation involved more than 50 fighter jets hitting approximately 40 targets around Tehran.

"Among the targets struck was a centrifuge production site, a key component in the Iranian regime's efforts to enrich uranium," he said, adding that another target struck overnight was a site near Tehran used to manufacture anti-tank missiles, some of which were intended for the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. The second wave of strikes began Wednesday afternoon, with over 20 additional targets in the Tehran area hit, reports Xinhua news agency. "The targets struck were part of Iran's military weapons industry and its security apparatus," he added. "This includes three significant sites connected to missile production, including engines, navigation systems, and missile assembly." ‘Solution Could Be Found’: Vladimir Putin Says Russia Could Help Broker Deal Between Iran and Israel in Their Current Conflict.

Meanwhile, speaking in a video address to the nation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has air superiority over Tehran's skies. An Israeli strike on Wednesday hit an area near the police headquarters in Tehran, wounding several policemen, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador to Iran in protest over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's remarks supporting Israel's attacks on the country, state TV reported on Wednesday. Iran-Israel Conflict: Israeli Strikes on Tehran Have Killed at Least 639 People and Wounded 1,329, Rights Group Says.

Iran also summoned the Swiss envoy, who represents US interests in the country, to protest what it called "provocative" comments by US President Donald Trump, after he demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender," Iranian media reported.

