Manama [Bahrain], May 24 (ANI): As part of India's global diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrived in Bahrain, where they were warmly received by Ambassador Vinod K Jacob.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain wrote, "Ambassador Vinod K Jacob welcomed the All-Party delegation to India House, and briefed the delegation members."

The delegation paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and engaged with members of the Indian community, reaffirming India's unified and unwavering stance against terrorism.

In another post, it wrote, "Hon'ble MP's of the All-Party Delegation visited @IndiaInBahrain and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi."

"The All-Party Delegation engaged with the representatives of Indian community and conveyed India's Unified & Unwavering stance against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the delegation aimed to deliver India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms.

In a post on X, he said, "Two more groups of All Party delegation have departed from New Delhi, to carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms. Group I led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda will be visiting Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria. Group II led by INC MP Shashi Tharoor will be visiting USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia."

The delegation, led by Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; Asaduddin Owaisi MP, AIMIM; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

