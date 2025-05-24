Kyiv, May 24: Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said, as part of a major swap that was a moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire. The ministry said each side brought home 307 more soldiers, a day after each released a total of 390 combatants and civilians. Russia, Ukraine Agree to Swap 1,000 POWs Each, According to Moscow Official.

The announcement was made hours after Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that left at least 15 people injured, according to local officials. There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side.