Moscow [Russia], February 9 (ANI): A major fire that broke out overnight in a residential multi storey building in Moscow, prompting the evacuation of over 400 people, was completely extinguished, authorities were cited by Russia-based Tass news agency on Friday

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire had been completely extinguished.

The blaze had broken out at night on the roof of the house in the building on Chernyakhovsky street and initially it was reported that the fire area was 300 square meters but later it grew to 4,000 square meters.

According to Tass, operational services stated that the incident marked the largest fire in a residential building in modern Moscow history.

The news agency reported that by 03:20 am (local time), the fire had been extinguished but the the building's roof collapsed entirely, posing a threat to adjacent structures and a neighbouring shopping centre.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. Medical professionals examined all individuals rescued from the burning building, and none required hospitalization.

Two Ka-32 helicopters from the Moscow Aviation Center deployed over 50 tons of water to douse the flames. The capital's Ministry of Emergency Situations escalated its forces, engaging most units of the fire and rescue garrison along with reserve personnel.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the evacuated residents are receiving necessary assistance, underscoring the full engagement of city services at the scene.

Traffic along Chernyakhovsky Street and Leningradsky Prospekt alternate routes towards the region were blocked for safety measures.

The Savelovsky Interdistrict Department of the Investigation Department for the Northern Administrative District of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a pre-investigation check based on potential violations of fire safety requirements under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigators and criminologists from capital's Investigative Committee joined the scene, led by First Deputy Head Vitaly Saksin.

The Investigation Department assured that they are meticulously examining all aspects of the incident, conducting interviews with witnesses and personnel involved in firefighting efforts, with plans for multiple examinations in progress. (ANI)

