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Washington DC [US] April 13 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has intensified its global campaign highlighting alleged human rights violations and anti-Baloch policies by Pakistan in Balochistan, with its United States chapter conducting an outreach initiative to raise awareness.

According to a statement shared by BNM on X, activists in the US distributed informational leaflets in public spaces, aiming to draw attention to what the group describes as ongoing injustices faced by people in Balochistan. The campaign seeks to inform the international community about alleged enforced disappearances, targeted violence, and collective punishment carried out against the Baloch population.

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The organisation claimed that, despite being in the 21st century, such actions continue in full view of the global community. It is alleged that Pakistan maintains control over Balochistan through systematic measures, including violence against civilians and suppression of dissent.

BNM further alleged that individuals from various sections of society, including intellectuals, professionals, students, and civilians, have been subjected to violence. It also raised concerns over enforced disappearances, claiming that thousands of Baloch individuals are being held in undisclosed detention facilities.

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The group highlighted specific cases, including the reported abduction of family members of BNM Chairman Mohammad Bakhsh Sajidi Baloch in February 2026. It also referred to earlier incidents, such as the alleged disappearance of a young girl from a hospital in Quetta in 2025 and the killing of a journalist in Awaran district.

Additionally, BNM alleged that members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), described as peaceful human rights advocates, have been detained without due legal process, including a lack of access to legal counsel.

The organisation also claimed that displacement has taken place in coastal and resource-rich regions of Balochistan, with military operations allegedly aimed at controlling natural resources. It asserted that such actions have led to widespread displacement and casualties over the years.

As part of its awareness campaign, BNM activists conducted outreach activities across multiple locations in the United States, including Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, with events in Boston, Cambridge, Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as in Virginia, including Richmond and nearby areas such as Woodbridge, Lorton, and Alexandria.

According to BNM, the campaign aims to engage public opinion in one of the world's leading democracies and draw attention to what it calls long-standing grievances and alleged human rights concerns in Balochistan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)