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Legendary K-pop icons BIGBANG made a definitive return to the global stage on Sunday night, headlining the Outdoor Theatre at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The performance by members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung officially launched the group’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, marking their first major appearance as a trio and their first full concert set in nearly nine years. Lovebirds Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Coachella 2026 Weekend Is All About Justin Bieber Vibes (See Pics and Watch Videos).

BIGBANG Brings Hits to Coachella 2026 Set

The 60-minute set was designed as a high-energy retrospective of the group’s two-decade career. Opening with the brassy, explosive anthem "BANG BANG BANG," the trio immediately drew a massive crowd that stretched across the festival grounds.

The group maintained the momentum with a string of multi-platinum hits, including "Fantastic Baby" and "Sober." The performance also featured individual highlights, such as Taeyang’s solo hit "Ringa Linga," Daesung’s fan-favourite "Look at Me, Gwisoon," and G-Dragon’s recently released single "POWER."

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BIGBANG's Symbolic New Beginning

For fans and industry observers, the Coachella set represented more than just a festival appearance. It served as the official kickoff for the group's anniversary tour, titled "BIGSHOW: REBORN." During the set, Taeyang addressed the audience, noting that 2026 is a milestone year for the group. G-Dragon followed by telling the crowd that the anniversary celebration "has only just begun," teasing further "big" announcements in the coming months.

BIGBABNG 20th Anniversary

Formed in 2006, BIGBANG is widely credited with helping pioneer the global K-pop movement. While the group originally debuted as a five-piece, they have officially moved forward as a trio following the departures of Seungri and T.O.P.The 2026 Coachella performance was a long-delayed milestone; the group was originally scheduled to perform at the festival in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the global pandemic. Justin Bieber Brings Nostalgia to Coachella 2026 With Hits ‘Baby’, ‘Beauty and a Beat’ in Viral Set (Watch Videos).

This year’s return to the desert is viewed as a strategic re-entry into the international market, supported by a renewed partnership with YG Entertainment for their upcoming world tour.BIGBANG is scheduled to perform a second set during Coachella’s second weekend on April 19, before beginning their global tour dates later this year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).