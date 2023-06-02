Cape Town [South Africa], June 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday said BRICS is no longer an 'alternative', but an established feature of the global landscape.

The EAM on Friday addressed the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town.

"BRICS is no longer an 'alternative', it is an established feature of the global landscape," the EAM tweeted on Friday.

"The message of reform that BRICS embodies must permeate the world of multilateralism. The Friends of BRICS strongly support UNSC reform," he wrote.

The EAM said BRICS is not only an expression of multi-polarity but of the many and diverse ways of meeting international challenges.

BRICS' "focus is on building a fairer, inclusive and open international architecture with sustainable development at its core," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Creating resilient and reliable supply chains is central to ensuring that no one is left behind. Thank all BRICS members and Friends for an open and constructive exchange of perspectives," Jaishankar further wrote.

During the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in South Africa's Cape Town on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and discussed the topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional problems.

Moreover, the two ministers also praised the dynamism of collaboration in the most significant sectors of special and privileged strategic partnerships between India and Russia.

"On June 1, during his visit to South Africa to take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Indian counterpart Dr S.Jaishankar. Topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional problems, were discussed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on developing discussion in the SCO, BRICS, and G20.

"The Ministers commended the dynamics of cooperation in the most important areas of the special and privileged strategic partnership between two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the dialogue in the SCO, BRICS and the G20," according to the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. (ANI)

