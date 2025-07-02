Boise (US), Jul 2 (AP) Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in 2022 that stunned and terrified the campus and set off a nationwide search, which ended weeks later when he was arrested in Pennsylvania.

Kohberger, who was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University, pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors that will allow him to avoid the death penalty. He was set to go to trial in August.

Prosecutors said Kohberger, now 30, sneaked into a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, near the campus, and stabbed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov 13, 2022. Autopsies showed the four were stabbed multiple times and likely asleep when they were attacked, though some had defensive wounds. (AP)

